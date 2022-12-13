Left Menu

EU ministers must decide if ready to agree gas price cap, Czech Republic says

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:05 IST
European Union countries' energy ministers must decide on Tuesday if they are ready to reach a deal on an EU-wide gas price cap, the Czech Republic's industry minister Jozef Sikela said.

"This is now purely up to the ministers to show if they are ready to reach an agreement or not," Sikela said on his arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels, where they aim to agree on the price cap.

The Czech Republic holds the EU's rotating presidency and is responsible for drafting negotiation texts for EU countries. Sikela said the country had put a "feasible" proposal on the table, which addressed countries' various concerns over the gas price cap.

