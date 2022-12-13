Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.67,200.0067,150.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.67,300.0067,250.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.54,600.0054,600.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,800.0051,800.00Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.52,600.0052,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:09 IST
KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.67,200.00(67,150.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.67,300.00(67,250.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,600.00(54,600.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,800.00(51,800.00)Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.52,600.00(52,600.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- NOTE: GST as applicable will be charged extra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022