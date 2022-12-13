KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.67,200.00(67,150.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.67,300.00(67,250.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,600.00(54,600.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,800.00(51,800.00)Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.52,600.00(52,600.00) Per 10 Gms.

---- NOTE: GST as applicable will be charged extra.

