KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.67,200.0067,150.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.67,300.0067,250.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.54,600.0054,600.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,800.0051,800.00Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.52,600.0052,600.00 Per 10 Gms.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.67,200.00(67,150.00) Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.67,300.00(67,250.00) Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,600.00(54,600.00) Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,800.00(51,800.00)Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.52,600.00(52,600.00) Per 10 Gms.
---- NOTE: GST as applicable will be charged extra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI SAM
- Rs.51
- 800.00(51
- 800.00)Per 10 Gms
- Rs.54
- 600.00(54
- 600.00
- SILVER RDY.(BAR
Advertisement