Left Menu

KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:21 IST
KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2750.00-Rs.2850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.2340.00-Rs.2500.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2250.00-Rs.2450.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.15,400.00-15,450.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.12,700.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.11,650.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.9,800.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.6700.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1480.00-1800.00 Per 15 Kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022