KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2750.00-Rs.2850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.2340.00-Rs.2500.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2250.00-Rs.2450.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.15,400.00-15,450.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.12,700.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.11,650.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.9,800.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.6700.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1480.00-1800.00 Per 15 Kg.

