MUM BULLION CLOSING RATE
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:25 IST
MUMBAI, DECEMBER 13 (PTI) MUMBAI BULLION RATES:- CLOSING RATES:- SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 67,161.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 53,814.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 54,030.00 PTI MUM SSB SSB
