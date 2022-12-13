Starting work with a sense of revenge is not good, former CM Jairam Thakur targets Cong govt

Left Menu

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday slammed the newly formed Congress government in the state and claimed that the Congress was continuing its custom of stopping work and overturning the decisions of BJP in the region and said that starting work with a sense of revenge is not good.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:42 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (Photo: Twitter@jairamthakurbjp). Image Credit: ANI
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday slammed the newly formed Congress government in the state and claimed that the Congress was continuing its custom of stopping work and overturning the decisions of BJP in the region and said that starting work with a sense of revenge is not good. "Congress, continuing its custom, started the work of stopping and overturning the decisions of our government, while the cabinet has not even been formed yet, but has started working with a sense of revenge. Starting work with a sense of revenge is not good," tweeted Thakur.

He also alleged that the current government was obstructing the development works in the state. "School, college, hospital, police station, bridge, road, drinking water scheme... the work of hanging, obstructing and distracting all these works has started, for which the public will never forgive them. Starting work with a sense of revenge is not good," he added.

His remarks came after the newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu made numerous announcements in the first cabinet meeting. The former state chief also stressed that BJP did not overturn any decision by Congress in Himachal Pradesh and said,"We served the public for five years without any discrimination, never did any work in the state with a sense of revenge. We did not overturn any decision of the Congress government, did not stop any development work, but regret that the Congress government has started working with a sense of revenge."

Earlier on Monday, the newly appointed CM Sukhu announced some key decisions in the first cabinet meeting. Highlighting the implementation of 10 guarantees, Sukhu said that the old pension scheme (one of the key poll agendas) would be brought back.

At his first cabinet meet on Monday a day after taking oath, Sukhu also brought up the rent and food expenses of MLAs. "We have decided that in Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan, rent and food expenses for MLAs will be the same as for common people. Earlier, common people paid the full amount and MLAs got these facilities at subsidised rates, but that won't happen anymore," said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He also directed that appointments of Chairman, VC and nominated Members in Boards and Corporations, Cooperative Institutions and other Committees including Temple Committees and ULBs be terminated forthwith. CM Sukhu also directed that the status quo be maintained with respect to those transfer orders which were unimplemented and said that decisions taken by cabinet since April 1 will be reviewed and all institutions for which notifications for creation/up-gradation were issued will be de-notified.

Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

