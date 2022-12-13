Left Menu

Safety top priority in coal sector: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:49 IST
Safety top priority in coal sector: Joshi
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that safety is the top priority in the coal sector and all companies should ensure that there is no shortage of funds for taking safety measures.

The minister said that mine safety has always been accorded the top-most priority in the coal sector and stressed that it should be strictly followed.

''All our achievements would be futile if our workers are not safe and healthy...'Safety First, Production Must' in all mines,'' Joshi said in a statement.

The minister said that there has been significant improvement in the safety records as number of fatal and serious accidents in coal mines in the last eight months have declined remarkably despite high increase in coal production.

The country's coal output increased by 17 per cent to 524.20 million tonnes (MT) during the April-November period over 447.54 MT in the year-ago period.

Between April and November of the current fiscal, the total coal despatch has been 558 MT, registering a growth of almost 7.5 per cent over a year ago.

The minister also suggested that ultimate goal of 'Zero Accident and Zero Harm' can be achieved by adoption of advanced technology, skilled human resources and safe workplace procedures.

The minister was speaking during the 48th meeting of the Standing Committee on Safety in coal mines held in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

