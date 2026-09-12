From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Mexico's climate crisis is increasingly becoming an education and human-capital challenge. A World Bank Group Education & Skills working paper finds that floods, extreme rainfall, tropical cyclones, drought and heat are disrupting schools, damaging infrastructure and reducing learning outcomes. The biggest losses are concentrated in poorer and highly marginalized communities, meaning climate change could widen educational inequality while weakening Mexico's future workforce.

The findings matter beyond the education sector. Governments must increasingly treat resilient schools as economic and social infrastructure, development partners have an opportunity to finance preventive investments rather than repeated reconstruction, and private companies could find growing demand for climate-resilient construction, renewable-energy skills, digital education, water management and technical training.

When Extreme Weather Becomes an Education Crisis

Between 2000 and 2023, nearly 70% of the 62 million people affected by disasters in Mexico experienced hydrometeorological events. These events accounted for more than 80% of total economic losses and disrupted more than 31,000 schools through closures, infrastructure damage and lost instructional time.

The Great Tabasco Flood of 2007 left nearly 90% of the state underwater and affected more than 1,700 schools. Hurricane Otis in 2023 produced another severe shock: more than half of children in the affected Guerrero region remained out of school for at least three months, while some experienced interruptions lasting up to ten months.

The consequences continue after schools reopen. Evidence examined by the researchers indicates that exposure to a 1°C higher annual temperature can reduce student test scores by 0.07–0.08 standard deviations. Municipal flooding has also been associated with a 0.12-standard-deviation reduction in secondary enrollment and a 0.10-standard-deviation decline in completed years of schooling.

Climate Risks Could Widen Mexico's Learning Divide

Around 31.2% of Mexico's population is exposed to at least one severe climatic event, while 7.7% faces multiple hazards. Floods and extreme rainfall are particularly important in Tabasco, Veracruz and Chiapas, while Guerrero and Oaxaca face tropical storms and heavy rainfall. Drought exposure is greater across parts of northern and central Mexico.

This geography matters because climate hazards frequently overlap with poverty, weaker infrastructure and limited public services.

Analysis involving approximately 1.9 million school-year observations across more than 128,000 schools finds that flood-related learning losses are concentrated in highly marginalized communities. In some cases, learning losses reached 0.25–0.50 standard deviations.

The threat is intensifying. Compared with 2000–2009, extreme-rainfall months increased by around 37%, extreme-drought months by 53% and extreme flood events by 65% during 2014–2023. Mexico therefore needs to prepare for recurring climate disruption rather than treating each disaster as an isolated emergency.

Why Mexico Needs Climate-Smart Education Investment

Mexico already has climate, education and disaster-management institutions and policies. The main weakness identified by the report is implementation. Responsibilities are spread across national agencies, states and municipalities, while financing capacity and institutional resources vary considerably between regions.

For policymakers, the priority should be shifting from post-disaster repairs toward risk-informed investment. Education databases could be combined with information on floods, rainfall, storms and heat to identify schools facing the greatest risks.

Infrastructure investments should then reflect local conditions. Flood-prone schools may need raised foundations and improved drainage, storm-exposed facilities may require stronger roofs, while schools facing extreme temperatures need improved ventilation, shading and thermal comfort.

International development partners could play an important role by financing resilient infrastructure, strengthening geospatial risk assessment, modernizing education data systems and supporting teacher training and emergency-learning arrangements. Financing should particularly target communities where high climate exposure overlaps with high marginality.

Better contingency financing could also allow schools to reopen faster after disasters, reducing the risk that temporary closures become permanent educational losses.

Green Skills Can Turn Climate Risk Into Economic Opportunity

Education is not only vulnerable to climate change; it can also help Mexico respond to it. The country already has useful foundations. More than 1,200 schools were certified through the Green School Program, while more than 100 campuses established under Universidades para el Bienestar Benito Juárez García in marginalized areas provide programs including environmental engineering, forestry engineering and integrated water management.

Technical education offers another opportunity. CONALEP Sonora, for example, provides renewable-energy training covering photovoltaic systems, energy efficiency and environmental compliance.

However, these initiatives remain fragmented. Mexico does not yet have a comprehensive national green-skills system connecting education programs with changing regional and industry demand.

That creates both opportunities and risks for businesses. Growth in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, water management and climate-resilient infrastructure could increase demand for engineers, technicians, construction firms, technology providers, environmental specialists and training companies. But insufficient skilled workers could also slow investment and increase project costs.

Mexico therefore needs stronger cooperation between government, educational institutions, development partners and employers. Regular assessments of regional skill requirements could help technical and higher education institutions adapt courses to emerging industries.

The broader message is clear: climate-resilient infrastructure, learning continuity, teacher preparedness, better data and green skills must become interconnected parts of education policy. Doing so could protect vulnerable students while preparing workers for a changing economy. Failure to act risks allowing every major flood, storm or heat episode to deepen inequality, reduce human-capital development and leave climate-exposed communities further behind.