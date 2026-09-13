Elena Rybakina: Triumph at the U.S. Open
Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling U.S. Open final to win her third Grand Slam and achieve world number one status. Despite an ankle injury prior to the tournament, Rybakina showcased resilience and skill to claim victory, denying Sabalenka a third consecutive New York title.
Elena Rybakina delivered a remarkable performance at the U.S. Open final, defeating Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 scoreline and clinching her position as the world number one. This victory marked Rybakina's third Grand Slam win, adding to her accolades at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
The match saw Rybakina maintain her composure against Sabalenka, who was vying for her third consecutive U.S. Open title. Despite facing an ankle injury earlier in the competition, Rybakina's tenacity led her to triumph at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, accompanied by a $5.5 million prize.
Rybakina's journey to the top was not easy; she faced fierce competition from Sabalenka, who fought back after the first set loss, but ultimately prevailed due to her consistent play and powerful groundstrokes. Rybakina's victory resonated as she modestly celebrated her monumental achievement.