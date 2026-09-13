Elena Rybakina Triumphs Against Odds to Become World No. 1

In a remarkable turn of events, Elena Rybakina emerged victorious at the U.S. Open, securing her place as the new world number one. This triumph came against all odds, as she battled a troublesome ankle injury that almost dashed her hopes.

Rybakina's journey to the top was not easy. Following her injury, she faced an uncertain future, consulting numerous doctors and spending long hours on recovery and treatment. However, her persistence paid off as she overcame formidable opponents, including previous winners Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

The victory marks another chapter in Rybakina's enduring rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka. Despite Sabalenka's previous successes, Rybakina's resilience and determination secured her third major title, further solidifying her status among the tennis elite.