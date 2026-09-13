Sylvester Stallone: The Real Rocky Balboa

Sylvester Stallone's life story mirrors the inspiring tale of Rocky Balboa, says director Peter Farrelly. He made this statement during the 'I Play Rocky' premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

The film brings Stallone's journey to life, paralleling it with the fictional underdog narrative of Rocky Balboa. Farrelly hopes to captivate both longtime fans and a new audience by illustrating the actor's relentless determination before his rise to fame with 'Rocky.'

Stallone, who both wrote and starred in the original 1976 movie, is portrayed by Anthony Ippolito in 'I Play Rocky.' The film, set to be released by Amazon's MGM Studios and Elevation Pictures, recounts Stallone's insistence on playing Rocky himself, a dedication that eventually led to Oscar nominations.