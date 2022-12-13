Samunnati partners with US-based Plasma Waters to improve agri productivity

Samunnati Agro Solutions India Pvt Ltd has signed a cooperation agreement with water technology firm Plasma Waters aimed at improving agriculture productivity, the city-based company said on Tuesday.

As per the agreement, Samunnati would train the farmers and other agriculture enterprises in deploying water technology for improving sustainable agriculture output.

The need to find innovative solutions for immediate and effective application is pressing as the gap between the global food supply and demand increases, a company statement said. By 2050, agriculture production needs to increase by 70 per cent according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to meet the global demand, the statement said. ''Bringing in world-class technology in cultivation is foundational to achieve the full potential of the Indian agri sector. In this context, we are delighted to partner with Plasma Waters to bring to India, the best in class water technology for the agri sector,'' Samunnati founder and CEO Anil Kumar SG said.

Miami-based Plasma Waters headed by CEO Robert Hardt recently announced its launch of India operations.

''We are proud to partner with Samunnati as we have a common purpose of 'growth for all' encompassing all stakeholders, consumers and environment. We wish to bring in the next green revolution through this technology and with like minded partners like Samunnati,'' Robert Hardt said.

