TVS Motor to launch Euro-5 emission norms compliant two-wheelers in Turkey

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:06 IST
Representative image
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it plans to launch Euro-V emission norms compliant two-wheelers in Turkey.

The company said it plans to introduce Euro 5 compliant products like Jupiter, NTORQ Race Edition, Raider and Apache RTR 200 4V in the market.

In consideration of environment protection and taking care of the wellbeing of people of Turkey, the Turkey government has regulated adherence to Euro-5 emission norms, the company said in a statement.

The company awaits an approval from European Union/local authorities to introduce products, it added.

Once the prototype-product approval of EU/local authorities are in place, it will introduce Euro5 two-wheelers in Turkey.

