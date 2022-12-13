Left Menu

Paytm to buy back shares worth Rs 850 cr at Rs 810 apiece

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Tuesday announced a share buyback worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 apiece.

The company has opted for the open market route through stock exchanges method for the buyback programme and expects the process to be completed within a maximum period of six months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

''The company will undertake a buyback of up to Rs 850 crores (excluding buyback taxes and other transaction costs) at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share and has opted for the open market route through stock exchanges method, which is to be completed within a maximum period of six months,'' Paytm said in the filing.

The decision for share buyback was taken at the company's board meeting held on Tuesday.

''All directors present voted unanimously in favour of the proposal, including all independent directors,'' Paytm said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

