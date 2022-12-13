Meghalaya: Army organises Veteran Outreach Programme at Tura

Indian Army organised a two-day Veteran Outreach Programme in Tura on December 12 and 13. Organised by Assam Regimental Center, the programme included interaction with veterans, felicitation of Veer Naaris, grievance redressal, information on latest policies, canteen facilities and a medical camp by specialist doctors from Military Hospital Shillong and Base Hospital Guwahati.

According to Army, a total of 400 veterans from West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts participated in the programme and were benefitted from the various facilities provided. The veterans expressed their satisfaction with the way in which the programme was conducted and appreciated the mechanism of grievance redressal. Speaking during the program Brig DCS Kanyal, SM, Commandant Assam Regimental Centre assured the veterans of all possible help. Secretary Rajya Sainik Board also thanked the Army for conducting the event in the most professional manner. (ANI)

