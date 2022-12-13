Left Menu

Pulwama police present chargesheet against 8 accused in IED case

The case is related to the recovery of an IED at Armulla Lassipora on June 16, 2022.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Pulwama Police on Tuesday presented a chargesheet against eight accused in the case related to the recovery of an IED at Armulla Lassipora before a court, informed a Police Press Release. The Pulwama Police produced the chargesheet in case FIR No. 65/2022 under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substance Act, sections 18, 20, 23, 39 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station Litter against eight accused persons before the Court of Special Designated Court under NIA Act at Srinagar, the release stated.

The case is related to the recovery of an IED at Armulla Lassipora on June 16, 2022. As per the police, on June 16, Police Pulwama received information that an IED had been planted within the area of PS Litter with the aim to inflict causalities on Police/security forces.

Consequent to this information, the Pulwama Police swung into action and raided the said location and recovered an IED weighing about 15 kg, fitted in a pressure cooker. The police also apprehended two accused persons. During the course of the investigation, the arrested accused persons confessed their crimes. Also, they disclosed the names of five more persons associated with the Al-Badr outfit for their active involvement and role in procuring/transporting the said recovered IED, the release informed.

The timely recovery of the IED has thwarted untoward incidents and has scuttled the nefarious plans of militant outfits to derail peace and harmony. On the basis of the evidence gathered, the offence punishable under relevant sections of law for the commission of instant crime has been established.

The case investigation concluded as a charge sheet against eight accused persons including one foreign terrorist Handler whose challan has been produced before the competent court of law, the release further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

