Italian envoy calls on Punjab Governor, evinces interest in promotion of cultural, tourism ties

Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and evinced keen interest in the promotion of cultural and tourism ties. According to the Raj Bhavan, the Punjab Governor said, "it is a pleasure to meet an Ambassador whose priorities are clear and has chalked out a clear road map towards strengthening bilateral relations."

The Governor, however, suggested a greater thrust on cultural exchange programmes and "creating a path for collaboration" in the cultural field. "Tourism promotion scope was also touched upon. He also sought Italy to be a vibrant partner in the 'Make in India' project and set up their production units in India. The single window clearance for industry, relatively cheap labour and requisite trained manpower would facilitate the establishment of units," opined Purohit.

The Italian envoy approved of the enhanced cultural exchange programmes and suggested an exchange of dance and music troupes, showcasing of movies and the initiation of Italian learning courses. Luca informed that direct flights from Amritsar to Milan are on cards and the possibility of the same from Mohali to Milan can also be explored to promote tourism.

He said that there is a dramatic rise in the number of Punjabis in Italy and they are in demand for being a very hard-working community. Luca informed that many Italian manufacturing companies have set up their units in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Naidu, Delhi and Bengaluru.

He expressed his fondness for Punjabi food and was surprised and happy to find authentic Italian cuisine in Chandigarh. Later, the Governor presented the Ambassador a miniature model of the Golden Temple while Vincenzo de Luca reciprocated by presenting and official tie of Italian G20 as well as a book on Italian Design to the Punjab Governor. (ANI)

