Ensure insurance policies are designed for persons with disability: Delhi HC to IRDA

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) to ensure that the insurance policy is designed for persons with disability (PWD) so that they also can get health insurance. Justice Prathiba M Singh on Tuesday directed IRDA to call meetings of the insurance companies to ensure that the product is designed so as to enable persons with disability to obtain health insurance.

The High Court passed the direction while dealing with the petition moved by Saurav Shukla, who is suffering from multiple ailments, including Tetraplegia. Justice Singh observed, "There is no doubt that persons with disabilities would be entitled to health insurance coverage and products may have to be designed for them."

The High Court has directed the petitioner to approach the insurance companies. The Court also said the companies shall consider his case and review the matter. The companies shall place on record a proposal by the next date of hearing on March 17, 2023. The IRDA issued a circular on June 2, 2020, wherein it was stated that insurance companies are required to involve health insurance policies for persons with disabilities, HIV AIDS, mental illness and transgenders as well.

The High court said that the IRDA would accordingly call a meeting of all insurance companies to ensure that products are designed for persons and other persons in terms of the circular issued on June 2, 2020. The bench has directed that the IRDA shall supervise the process of designing the products and shall ensure that the policies are introduced at an early date.

The High Court has also directed the IRDA and insurance companies to file a status report before the next date of hearing. The petitioner was denied mediclaim insurance by two companies. His matter was taken up with IRDA by the Commissioner for Disability also.

The High Court also took note of the IRDA regulations in which the term 'substandard lives' is being used for PWD and other categories. The Court said that this terminology is not acceptable. (ANI)

