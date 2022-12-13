Hope many of them will invest in UP, says former minister after meetings with heads of US companies

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the delegations of the state government are meeting heads of many companies including defence and IT and expressed hope that they would make investments in the state. The BJP MLA said that the delegation also met the Indian diaspora who referred to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as "Bulldozer CM".

Speaking to ANI, Singh, who is currently in the USA, said, "We're meeting (heads of) many companies including defence, financial, IT, and others and also the Indian diaspora. They addressed UP CM as 'Bulldozer CM'. I hope many of them invest in UP." Minister Suresh Khanna said, "I met Sanjay Govil, owner of Infinite Computer Solution, who assured that he'll invest in UP and facilitate the public health sector with help of IT. It'll be a very useful step for UP and India, over 4000 people will be employed. Within 2-3 weeks he'll initiate action."

In a bid to bring investment to Uttar Pradesh, various delegates of the Yogi government have travelled to different countries including the US to convince investors to invest in the state, according to an official statement on Tuesday. "The result of these efforts of Team Yogi is that investors from different countries are not only ready to invest big in Uttar Pradesh, they are also eager to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year," the statement said.

According to the statement, different groups of the delegations travelled to different countries including the US, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the UAE and Brazil and met veteran investors to convince them to invest in Uttar Pradesh in different sectors, including infrastructure, defence and tourism in Uttar Pradesh. "During this, investors were given detailed information about safe investment in the state, a better environment and subsidies being given by the government. Several investors expressed their interest also in investing in different sectors, including defence manufacturing among others, while two important MoUs were also signed by Western Sydney University," it said.

"On the other hand, Agristo Belgium has expressed its intention to invest Rs 300 crore in the food sector of the state by 2023," the statement said. It said that the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state through the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year.

"To achieve this goal, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team of state ministers and officials is inviting investors abroad through roadshows and one-to-one business meetings," it said. A delegation led by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh organised a roadshow in Montreal, Canada and informed about the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and the friendly policies of the government.

"The delegation discussed investment in Uttar Pradesh with Export Development Canada (EDC), Investment Quebec, Canada India Global Forum and Indo Canada Ottawa Business Chamber," it said. A delegation led by Ashish Patel, Technical Education Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, organised a roadshow in South Korea.

"During this, Korean defence manufacturing units were encouraged to invest in the Defence Corridor being built in Uttar Pradesh. They were told that this was the right time to invest in Uttar Pradesh as the government was not only providing the proper environment for investment but also various subsidies," the statement said. Chun Sang Pil, Vice President, Global Government, Samsung Electronics and other investors were invited to UPGIS.

According to the statement, a delegation led by Uttar Pradesh government's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and former minister and MLA Siddharth Nath Singh reached Stratford, Connecticut, to visit the main plant of the US aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky. On the other hand, in Brazil, a delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad held a meeting with the Brazilian Defence Industry and urged them to invest in the Defense Corridor being built in Uttar Pradesh.

"The representatives of the Brazilian Defense Industry showed their enthusiasm to invest in the defence manufacturing as well as other sectors and participate in the upcoming Investors Summit," the statement said. Brajesh Pathak tweeted that for the establishment of Defence Industrial Corridor in UP, there has been an effective and meaningful discussion on various topics with Brazilian defence expert General Brito, senior officers and industrialists.

The delegation also met 20 representatives of the Brazilian tourism industry and discussed investment opportunities in tourism infrastructure in the state. There were also meetings with leaders of the animal husbandry sector, including Fernando Garcia of UNESP University and Gustavo Shib of the Brazilian Association of Dairy. Talks were held with them on improving the genetic breed of animals and the transfer of technology in the state. (ANI)

