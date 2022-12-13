Left Menu

EU countries end meeting without final deal on gas price cap - officials

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:42 IST
European Union countries' energy ministers did not reach a final deal on a plan to cap gas prices at a meeting on Tuesday, two EU officials familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Ministers will resume discussions on the price cap at an already-scheduled meeting on Monday, one of the officials said.

