Assam: CM Sarma flags off truck carrying 2,000 solar lights donated by Art of Living Foundation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday ceremonially flagged off a truck carrying 2,000 water-proof solar lights donated by the Art of Living Foundation for the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts. Addressing the gathering at the Assam Secretariat premises in Guwahati, CM Sarma expressed his gratitude towards the Art of Living Foundation, led by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, for their 'kind gesture' towards the people of the state through its 'Light a Home Project'.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Grateful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji for helping spread light across remote corners of our State through Art of Living's 'Light A Home' initiative. Flagged off 2,000 solar lamps donated by Art of Living for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts". Sarma further informed that Sri Sri Ravishankar, during his visit to the state last September to address the Government of Assam's 'Chintan Shivir' programme at Kaziranga, had expressed his eagerness to provide solar lights to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

He added that numerous households at far-flung various villages of the country had benefited from this initiative of the Art of Living Foundation. "Since 2013, Art of Living Foundation's 'Light a Home Project' has covered around 3,000 households across 760 villages in the country," the CM said.

"The flag-off event has been organised in order to ensure (that) this noble initiative is able to get maximum exposure and publicity," he added. The solar lights donated by the Art of Living Foundation will be distributed among tribals residing in the interiors of the two hill districts, the CM said.

The flagging-off event was attended by state ministers Jogen Mohan, UG Brahma, Sanjay Kishan, Pijush Hazarika, Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and senior officers of various departments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)