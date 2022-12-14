Left Menu

Woman lodges sexual exploitation case against Jharkhand IG, sustains injuries after being shot

According to police, the woman has sustained bullet injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 08:01 IST
Woman lodges sexual exploitation case against Jharkhand IG, sustains injuries after being shot
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the killing attempt case of Sushma Baraik who was shot at by unknown assailants. According to the police, the SIT will be headed by Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi, Rural.

Sushma had lodged a case of sexual exploitation against Jharkhand IG P.S. Natarajan in 2005. According to police, the woman has sustained bullet injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

She was attacked hours before when one of the cases was listed for hearing in Jharkhand High Court. Apart from SIT, several other teams have also been roped in to gather information and clue about assailants.

Well-placed sources in the police have said that she had made a lot of enemies as she had registered cases against many persons. Police are investigating from all angles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022