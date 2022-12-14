Left Menu

Potential for spread of terror through social media higher than ever: MoS Nityanand Rai

"The problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border. The Global Terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through the use of social media platforms, the internet etc," said Nityanand Rai.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 08:02 IST
Potential for spread of terror through social media higher than ever: MoS Nityanand Rai
MoS Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border. "The problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border. The Global Terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through the use of social media platforms, the internet etc," said Nityanand Rai.

MoS Nityanand Rai said that cyberspace is virtual, borderless and offers complete anonymity. "Cyberspace is virtual, borderless and offers complete anonymity. With borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity, the potential for the spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country," said MoS Nityanand Rai answering a question.

He also said that Law Enforcement Agencies keep a close watch on activities on Social Media Platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions. "Law Enforcement Agencies keep a close watch on activities on Social Media Platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions. Further, the Government under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, blocks unlawful and malicious online content including social media accounts, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above," said MoS Nityanand Rai.

He further added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act 2008 was amended in 2019 for effective and prompt investigation. "For effective and prompt investigation and prosecution of offences relating to cyber terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act 2008 was amended in 2019 to include Section 66F of Information Technology Act, 2000 in its Schedule," said MoS Home Rai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022