Odisha Govt to get private sector participation in health education institutions

For the establishment of health education institutions in the State, Odisha Government has formulated new guidelines.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 10:32 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Government has formulated new guidelines related to the establishment of health education institutions in the State. The Government of Odisha has streamlined the procedures for encouraging private sector investment in the opening of the new high-quality sustainable health education institutions in the State.

For obtaining no objection certificate for different courses like Nursing, D.Pharm, B. Pharm, M.Pharm, DMLT, DMRT, Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy and allied medical sciences, the State government has also formulated new guidelines for ensuring a minimum standard of requirements in accordance with recommendations of the concerned Councils. In a statement, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit said that as per the new rules, the requirement of submission of GIS and gap analysis data by the applicant for determining of the number of institutions in a district would be discontinued.

She added that the assessment for suitability of the institutions through inspection would be done by the subject experts. As per the statement, "the Involvement of district administration i.e. Collector and District Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate, Block Development Officer, Deputy Collector, Tahsildar etc. would be discontinued."

The new rule "will be effective from the 2023-24 academic session". "The intelligentsia opined that such provisions would facilitate the establishment of high-quality professional institutions in the State, and would result in the production of qualified and skilled health personnel in different streams," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

