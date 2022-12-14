Left Menu

EU, UNDP and OHCHR hold discussion on reforms to adopt Human Rights Strategy for 2023-2030

Mikheil Sarjveladze, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for Human Rights and Civil Integration; and Niko Tatulashvili, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Georgia on Human Rights Issues, opened the conference.

As Georgia gets ready to adopt its National Human Rights Strategy for 2023-2030, the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) create a space for discussion on ongoing reforms on administrative offences regulatory framework and the effective realisation of economic, social and cultural rights, bringing together decision-makers, civil society, and human rights defenders.

The conference "Stand up for Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All" echoes Human Rights Day theme and calls on the Government, Parliament, civil society organizations and communities to work together and seek solutions to the challenges that prevent Georgia's citizens, especially representatives of the vulnerable communities and minority groups, from fully enjoying their Constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Catalin Gherman, Acting Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia; Nick Beresford, UNDP Resident Representative in Georgia, and Vladimir Shkolnikov, Senior Human Rights Advisor for the OHCHR's South Caucasus Office, addressed the participants with welcome remarks.

The event is part of the ongoing Human Rights Week which kickstarts a year-long campaign acknowledging and promoting the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The campaign will reach out to wide circles of Georgia's society bringing together an array of partners and supporters, including the Government, Parliament, civil society, the private sector, community organizations, international agencies and diplomatic missions.

