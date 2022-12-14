Left Menu

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch 5G services from Ujjain's Mahakal Lok today

Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said that CM Chouhan had made an announcement that the initiative of 5G internet services would be done from Ujjain's Mahakal Mahalok in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the 5G mobile internet services in Ujjain's Mahakal Lok on Wednesday evening. Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said that CM Chouhan had made an announcement that the initiative of 5G internet services would be launched from Ujjain's Mahakal Mahalok in Madhya Pradesh.

"In view of the announcement, we have made all the arrangements and CM Chouhan will launch the Jio 5G services in the state on Wednesday," Collector Singh added. Notably, it is said that the 5G internet services will be free at Mahakal Lok. Besides, the 5G services will also be free at religious and tourist places in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

