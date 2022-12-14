Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 318; silver climbs Rs 682

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:24 IST
Gold gains Rs 318; silver climbs Rs 682
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices rose by Rs 318 to Rs 54,913 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 54,595 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 682 to Rs 69,176 per kg.

''The gold price was steady in the Asian trading session after prices surged to a more than five-month high in the previous session on the back of softer-than-expected US consumer inflation,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,808.2 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.70 per ounce.

''After the release of the CPI data, the dollar index dropped more than 1 per cent to a nearly six-month low; whereas benchmark U.S. Treasury 10Y yield also slipped. The market's focus now shifts to Fed's rate hike decision, which is scheduled to be announced later today,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022