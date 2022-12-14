Maha: Two killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district

Two persons were killed in separate incidents of tiger attack in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

As many as 49 persons have died in `man-animal conflicts' in the district since the start of the year, said a senior forest official of Chandrapur Circle.

The district is home to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Baburao Kamble, a 65-year-old farmer, was killed in Rudrapur vilage in Saoli tehsil while he was on his way to his farm on Wednesday morning.

The tiger dragged him into the forest even as some local people raised alarm. Forest officials later found his body. An initial compensation of Rs 25,000 was paid to Kamble's family following autopsy, said Prakash Lonkar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur Circle.

Devrao Sopankar (55), resident of Kantapeth in Mul tehsil, was attacked by a tiger when he was grazing sheep in the forest near his village.

When he did not return in the evening, a search was launched and his mauled body was found. The incident took place under Chichpalli forest range, said Lonkar.

