France reduced gas consumption by adjusted 10.5% y/y, grid operator says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:13 IST
- Country:
- France
France from August until December reduced its overall gas consumption by 10.5% when adjusted for climate effects and compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2018, the country's grid operator GRTgaz said on Wednesday.
"The fall in gas consumption by industrial companies connected to the transport network reached 22.1%", the company also said in a statement, adding that reduced household consumption also played a role in overall savings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement