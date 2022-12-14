IED detected in J-K's Baramulla by security forces, destroyed

Security forces on Wednesday detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, said police. "Police along with security forces have destroyed an IED in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, thereby thwarted an untoward incident," said police.

The joint teams of Police along with the Army (29RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (45Bn) detected an IED on Srinagar-Baramulla NHW near PDD Office Pattan. "Soon after the detection of the IED, traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted," it said.

Accordingly, Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any damage. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Pattan Police Station and further investigation is in progress.

"The timely recovery of the IED thwarted an untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorists to derail peace and harmony," the police added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

