Kerala: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 1.28 cr at Kochi airport

In a joint operation with the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) of Kochi Customs seized a total of 3,261 gm of gold worth Rs 1.28 crore in three instances at Kochi airport on Wednesday. In the first instance, they seized 1015.80 gm of gold worth Rs 40 lakh in a joint operation conducted by Officers of the SIIB and AIU batch at the airport. Based on the profiling done by the officers, a passenger named Sadik, a Malappuram native coming from Dubai at Kochi airport on flight IX 434 was intercepted. During the examination of the passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form concealed inside his body were recovered and seized, said the official statement.

In the second instance, the customs officials seized 1066.21 gm of gold worth Rs 42 lakh in the joint operation. Based on the profiling done by the officers, a passenger named Ahammed, a Malappuram native coming from Abu Dhabi at Kochi Airport on flight IX 452 was intercepted. During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. In the third instance, they seized 1179.55 gm of gold worth Rs 46 lakh in a joint operation was conducted by Officers of SIIB and AIU batch at the airport. Based on the profiling done by the officers, a passenger named Riyaz coming from Abu Dhabi at Kochi Airport on flight IX 452 was intercepted. During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

Further investigations in the three cases are underway. (ANI)

