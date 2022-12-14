Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Police arrest accused from Gujarat for abducting and raping minor girl

The accused has been identified as Shivdas Manikpuri, a resident of Bhanwar Village, Janjgir Champa. The police also rescued the minor girl from the possession of the accused.

14-12-2022
A 20-year-old youth was arrested from Gujarat in connection with abducting and raping a minor girl in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, the police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Shivdas Manikpuri, a resident of Bhanwar Village, Janjgir Champa. The police also rescued the minor girl from the possession of the accused.

Baloda police station in charge Gopal Satpathi said, "The family of the minor girl had filed a missing complaint on December 4. Acting on the complaint, the police team started investigation in the matter and it came to light that the minor was kidnapped. "After that, we received information with the help of a cyber cell that the accused was in Gujarat. A police team was sent to Gujarat, the police arrested the accused and rescued the minor girl," he said.

"The accused had abducted the minor girl and violated her. A case was registered against him under section 366, 376 of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO act and he was sent to jail," Satpathi added. (ANI)

