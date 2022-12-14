Left Menu

Assam Police seizes drugs worth Rs 20 cr, apprehended two peddlers

Assam Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 20 crore in Karimganj district and apprehended two drug peddlers.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:01 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 20 crore in Karimganj district and apprehended two drug peddlers. According to police, based on secret information, Karimganj district police on late Tuesday night conducted operation and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AR-01D-5996 at the Bazaricherra area.

"We have received information that, a vehicle was coming from Mizoram side carrying narcotics and we immediately set up naka checking in multiple locations. We had intercepted the vehicle and during search, we found 3-4 secret chambers and recovered 131 soap cases containing 2.01 kg of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said. He also said that police apprehended two persons identified as Kabir Ahmed and Gopendra Das.

The Karimganj Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

