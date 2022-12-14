Odisha govt intensifies raids against spurious medicines, directs officials to take strict action

In a step towards the prohibition of the storing and sale of spurious medicines, the Odisha government intensified raids against such activities. Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit directed all officers and enforcement squads to stay vigilant about the medicines coming from outside the State, and intensify the raids on all suspicious points, persons, stockists and shops.

The officers were also asked to take stringent action against those found guilty. As per an official statement, checking is being made for each and every strip in the stores, and the strips found suspicious are being recalled.

"Extensive raids are being conducted on regular basis and such actions will continue", a senior official of the department said. In the meanwhile, suspicious medicines were seized from 6 places in Cuttack, one place in Kendrapara, 2 places in Jharsuguda, and one place each in Sundargarh, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts. Legal cases were instituted after the seizure of medicines from these places.

