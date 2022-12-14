Ban on retail acid sale: Women's panel issues notice to Delhi home dept for action taken report

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), on Wednesday, issued a notice to the Special Secretary of the Delhi Government's Home department seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the recommendation of the Commission regarding the ban of retail sale of acid. The notice undersigned by DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal reads, "This is in reference to the proceedings of the DCW regarding the case of acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in the Dwarka area of Delhi on December 14".

"It is a matter of fact that acid is freely available across the country, especially in the Capital. The Commission has repeatedly recommended a complete ban on the retail sale of acid; however, no action has been taken a date to in the matter", the notice further noted. The notice further reads, "The Commission recently released a report on the lack of implementation of the Delhi Government order for regulating the sale of acid in Delhi", and added, "The order empowers area SDM to make surprise inspections and impose a penalty of Rs 50,000/- for violations".

As per the notice, a DCW report has revealed that regular inspections to regulate acid sales are not being conducted in districts in Delhi. Citing an example, the notice further noted, "For instance, no inspections have been conducted by SDMS of Shahdara and North District for the period of 2017 to date".

In the notice, the DCW further says, "An acid attack completely devastates its victims and all possible efforts should be made by the Government to prevent it". The DCW further orders the Home department to provide a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) on the recommendations of the Commission seeking a complete ban on the retail sale of acid.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the DCW further instructs the Home department to submit the information earliest by December 19. Notably, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Notably, DCW on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them in case of an acid attack on a school student in Delhi. Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal said, "We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them. We are helping the victim and her family. But the biggest question here is why the retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices."

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said. The father of the victim said, "My two daughters were going to school at 7:29 am, but later around 7:35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in a CCTV footage."

Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police, the father added. The mother of the victim said, "My younger daughter came rushing and told me that acid was thrown at her elder sister. her condition is not good." (ANI)

