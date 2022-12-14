Fake call centre selling 'Viagra' busted by Mumbai Police; 5 arrested

Mumbai's Borivali police on Wednesday raided a fake call centre located in Gorai and arrested a female operator and four telecallers who used to sell libido-enhancing drugs. The telecallers used to contact customers in America through the call centre and sell sex pills like Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra at cheap prices.

Borivali Police had received information that an illegal call center with the name 'Lifestyle Fitness Production' is being run in the Gorai area. As soon as the information was received, a special team was formed under the supervision of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal.

Several officers of Anti Terrorism Cell, Cyber Cell, and Detection were sent for the raid. The Borivali Police team raided the call center at around 11.30 pm on December 12. Six people were caught making calls in the American language. A woman too was involved in the process of selling Viagra in America.

Borivali police interrogated all the callers taken into custody. The callers confessed that they were working to sell sex-enhancing pills in America at low prices. The police registered a case against five people present in the call center and arrested them.

The Borivali police have issued a notice under Section 41 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the 11 telecallers and have called them for investigation. 13 hard disks, 2 computers, and some other documents have been seized from the call center, according to the police.

The bungalow in Gorai where the call center used to run, was rented by the accused since March on the pretext of running a Lifestyle Fitness Centre. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used to extort money by making calls to people in the US on the pretext of booking orders for selling sex performance-enhancing substances like Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra.

Apparently, after credit and debit card payments, delivery was denied to the person who had ordered the product. The Borivali police have registered a case against the accused under sections 276, 417, 419, 420, and 34 of the IPC and sections 65, 66(K), 66(D), 72(A), and 75 of the IT Act. Subsequently, arrests have been made.

The accused were produced in court and were remanded to police custody till December 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)