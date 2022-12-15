Left Menu

Rajasthan: Four detained in Mahendra Meena murder case, further investigation underway

The Rajasthan police, on Wednesday, detained four accused in the Mahendra Meena murder case, the police sources said.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 06:53 IST
Rajeev Pachar, DCP East, Jaipur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan police, on Wednesday, detained four accused in the Mahendra Meena murder case, the police sources said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Police Commissionerate Jaipur, Rajeev Pachar said, "Today, the police have detained four accused in the murder of Mahendra Meena. He was murdered in the Pratap Nagar police station area due to mutual enmity".

As per the statement, "The Pratap Nagar police station has detained the accused, identified as Priyanshu, from Jodhpur and Bharat Lal Meena, Yadram Meena and Monu Katkar from Jaipur in connection with the case". He informed further that on December 1, Mahendra Meena was shot dead, due to mutual enmity in the Godavari apartment of the Pratap Nagar police station area.

"A team of Pratap Nagar police station, CST and DST Jaipur East took action", he further stated. He said, "The police have detained four and have recovered an Etios car and three weapons used in the incident", and added, "The police have so far detained 8 people in this case".

As per his statement, the criminals had killed Mahendra Meena by firing three rounds due to a dispute over an online escort service and betting money. "Strict action will be taken against those who helped criminals escape", he further assured.

Further lookout into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

