Asansol tragedy: Three dead, five injured in blanket distribution program

"A blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. 3 people died in it & 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter & take action," said Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 06:55 IST
Asansol CP SK Neelakantam . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as three people died while five others were injured in a stampede that happened during a blanket distribution program attended by LoP Suvendu Adhikari in Asansol. According to Asansol police, a blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened.

"A blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. 3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We'll investigate the matter and take action," said Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari defied the law and attended a meeting in Asansol.

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said that he did attend various programs but the tragic incident happened almost an hour after his leaving the venue. "Today I attended a Religious Program and a Social Event in the Asansol Corporation Area. I offered Pula to Lord Shiva and participated in Aarti. After that, I exchanged greetings with the Devotees and conveyed my best wishes to them. After I left the venue, almost an hour later, I learnt that a tragic incident had happened and 3 people had died due to a stampede. Some others are injured as well," said Suvendu Adhikari in a statement.

He further condoled the death and prayed for the quick recovery of those who got injured. "The horrific incident should not have happened and the deaths and injuries are absolutely unfortunate, sorrowful and tragic. I am with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I am praying for the quick recovery of those who got injured. I along with my local associates would certainly extend all help to them at this time. I will be meeting them very soon," said Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

