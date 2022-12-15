Left Menu

We are ready for municipal elections, but SP's intentions are evil and it is obstructing: Keshav Maurya

"The Samajwadi Party leaders have an anti-Dalit and anti-women mentality. The Samajwadi Party is worried about the increasing representation of the deprived sections. The SP fears that if the elections are held now, it will suffer a significant loss in the urban bodies. Through a prominent party leader, the SP is attempting to raise obstacles in this situation," he remarked.

The Samajwadi Party is accountable for the lengthening wait for the municipal polls, said Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the party is using the brother of a prominent SP leader to put hurdles since the SP does not want the elections to be held on schedule. The BJP and the Yogi government are prepared to hold civic body elections on time.

In his statement, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya said that Samajwadi Party has no faith in democratic values. "The Samajwadi Party leaders have an anti-Dalit and anti-women mentality. The Samajwadi Party is worried about the increasing representation of the deprived sections. The SP fears that if the elections are held now, it will suffer a significant loss in the urban bodies. Through a prominent party leader, the SP is attempting to raise obstacles in this situation," he remarked.

Describing the reservation roster implemented by the Yogi government as constitution-friendly, Maurya said that the BJP organisation and the Uttar Pradesh government are committed to conducting body elections on time as per the constitutional provisions. He said that elections should be held on time so that the pace of planned development of cities can be accelerated.

Keshav Maurya said, "The matter is pending before the court, whatever the order of the court, the government will follow it. But today, knowing that their defeat is certain, Samajwadi Party is trying unsuccessfully to create hurdles in the elections. Whenever the elections are held, the public will definitely give a befitting answer to the SP." (ANI)

