Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Diesel and natural gas engines maker Cummins India on Thursday announced the appointment of Anjali Pandey as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Cummins Group in India.

Her most recent role before being appointed as the COO was Business Leader for the engine and components business, the company said in a statement.

Pandey, who has been with Cummins since 2001, will be responsible for partnerships with customers in their energy transition journey toward decarbonisation, positioning the company as the global manufacturing hub, and strengthening the group's reputation as a leading technology solutions provider, it added.

In her previous roles, she held functional leadership roles in business, purchasing, internal audit, strategy and general management.

''Anjali is passionate about growth and is a great ambassador of Cummins' values and leadership behaviours. She is committed to building diverse and inclusive teams and making an impact by creating more prosperity for all our stakeholders,'' Cummins India Managing Director Ashwath Ram said.

Cummins India is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines for power generation, industrial and automotive markets.

The group has complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute, and service engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and electrical power generation systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

