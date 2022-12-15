Left Menu

Yogi Govt gives wings to youth through Mission Employment

The Uttar Pradesh Government has given appointment letters to 6,809 candidates so far, including 6,191 assistant teachers and 618 teachers, an official statement from the government said on Thursday.

15-12-2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government has given appointment letters to 6,809 candidates so far, including 6,191 assistant teachers and 618 teachers, an official statement from the government said on Thursday. The selection was held in four phases in the state.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will give appointment letters to 431 candidates. During the ceremony to be held at Lok Bhavan at 11 am, appointment letters will be given to the selected candidates in the Agriculture Department by the UP Public Service Commission. Besides, it said that a total of 1,395 candidates, including newly selected 1,272 teachers and 123 assistant teachers, will soon be given appointment letters in the fifth phase.

The appointment letters will be issued to the selected candidates online as it was done earlier, through the Public Service Commission for the post of assistant teacher and spokesperson in government secondary schools. The government is also providing self-employment opportunities to the youth through its various schemes.

Some of the appointment letters were presented to the teachers by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while most letters were distributed at the district level. In the first phase, the CM handed over appointment letters to 3,317 candidates on October 23, 2020. In the second phase of the selection process on January 19, 2021, a total of 436 selected candidates including 138 assistant teachers and 298 teachers were given appointment letters.

On August 12, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed online appointment letters to 2,846 selected candidates to improve the future of the youth in the Education Department. Of these, 2,667 are assistant teachers and 179 are teachers. In the fourth phase, 210 people, including 141 teachers and 69 assistant teachers got online appointment letters. (ANI)

