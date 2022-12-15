UP: Students protest against school authority in Mau

Students of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Mau on Thursday protested against the school administration for alleged torture, one of the protesters said. They also started a hunger strike on the hostel premise on Wednesday night.

Students shouted slogans as they complained about multiple issues including alleged torture by the school authorities, said the protesting students. They also alleged that the education system at the school was compromised. (ANI)

