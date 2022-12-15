Women's commission issues notice to Amazon India CEO over illegal easy availability of acid on website

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon India over the illegal easy availability of acid on the website. The move came after a 17-year-old girl in the Dwarka area of Delhi was attacked with acid while she was going to her school on December 14, 2022.

"This is in reference to the proceedings of the Delhi Commission for Women in the case of an acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in the Dwarka area of Delhi on December 14, 2022," said the letter. "The Commission has been informed that the girl was going to her school when two bike riders threw acid over her. The girl is presently admitted to a hospital in serious condition," the letter added.

The letter stated that the Commission has learned that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal 'Flipkart'. The Commission has also learned that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as 'Amazon' and 'Flipkart' which is illegal. "The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently," the letter further stated.

The commission asked the e-commerce giant to provide the reason for the availability of acid on the e-shopping platform. The Delhi Commission of Women asked the e-commerce giant to provide the complete details of sellers who have placed 'acid' as a product on the platform.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area, police said on Wednesday. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the police have arrested all the accused in the case.

The Delhi police, earlier, detained one person in the case after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her. Later, another boy emerged as a prime suspect in the acid attack. (ANI)

