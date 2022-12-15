Left Menu

Haryana govt panel approves purchase of 152 SUVs for police, agri and irrigation departments

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Haryana government's High Powered Purchase Committee on Thursday approved the purchase of 152 SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) for the police, agriculture and irrigation departments.

The committee, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, approved the purchase of these vehicles.

In the meeting, purchase of goods to be procured by various departments worth about Rs 663 crore was approved by the committee, said an official statement.

This includes the purchase of 152 SUVs.

Besides this, the purchase of fortified rice for the Food and Supplies Department has also been approved, he said.

The states' education, transport, power and agriculture ministers along with additional chief secretary, Home, T V S N Prasad, were present in the meeting.

