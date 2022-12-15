Left Menu

Haryana govt approves total purchases worth Rs 663 cr

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted new steps taken by the state government after the meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee where total purchases worth Rs 663 crore were approved by the Haryana government.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:41 IST
Haryana govt approves total purchases worth Rs 663 cr
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted new steps taken by the state government after the meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee where total purchases worth Rs 663 crore were approved by the Haryana government. He said, "A total of 18 tenders came today and negotiations were held."

CM Khattar mentioned that the government had focussed on child development and bought books for the children for the next session. He further informed that 4,000 kits were bought for small children. A tender has also been finalised by the state government for buying books for classes 10-2 students.

According to the chief minister, 152 Bolero vehicles for different departments have also been purchased by the government. "This meeting consists of an entire team along with the ministers of different departments. Maximum purchase is made and all sorts of negotiations are done during the meeting," Khattar added.

The minister clarified how the rates during the negotiation were compared with those in the neighbouring states along with the rates during the previous purchases. The price escalation factor is also checked by the committee. "The meeting is conducted in a transparent manner," Khattar added.

Notably, the government has saved Rs 20-22 crore in the entire negotiation. CM Khattar further informed that the Food and Supply Department had been incorporated under the Finance Department. This had been done because most of the work, which includes managing the finances was being done by the Finance Department in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022