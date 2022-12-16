Rajya members unanimous on setting up Agarwood Board of India

Cutting across party lines, Rajya Sabha members on Friday supported a private members' resolution which calls for setting up of an Agarwood Board of India under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The resolution for development of agarwood sector with its headquarters in Agartala, Tripura was moved in the Rajya Sabha by BJP member Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura.

Deb demanded the government to smoothen the procedure for export of products made from agarwood such as oil, dry roots, chips which he thinks can do business of around Rs 5,000 crore.

He drew attention of the House toward illegal trade (export or import) of agarwood products He suggested that the government should formalise its trade which will also help it garner tax revenue.

The resolution urged the government to empower the board to identify the issues, simplify the processes, and encourage different central and state ministries to work in collaboration for the overall development of agarwood sector It also demanded the government to ensure support for promotion of the sector, prescribe policies that make it easier for growers to grow and harvest agarwood, and incentivise its industrial use.

It also asked the government to promote scientific efforts for increasing agarwood's production and improving its quality in line with the conditions laid down by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of Wild Fauna and Flora and the Export-Import Policy of India.

The resolution also suggested adequate welfare measures for agarwood cultivators, self help groups, and workers of MSME units engaged in production of agarwood-based products.

It also urged the government to provide incentives to young entrepreneurs to undertake new ways of harnessing agarwood and products made with it for making India an export powerhouse.

Deb, a former Chief Minister of Tripura, told the House that the cost of pure agarwood oil extracted using natural process can go as high as Rs 75 lakh per litre.

He also stated that the oil extracted through injecting artificial method is priced between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per litre. Nominated member Rakesh Sinha and BJP members Ajay Pratap Singh (Madhya Pardesh, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (Assam), and Parbitra Margherita (Assam) supported the bill.

Santosh Kumar P (CPI) said that Deb could have submitted a memorandum to the ministry concerned and it should have been easily available (implemented).

He supported the resolution and said that nobody is opposed to such boards, and went on to wonder the efficacy of other such boards, citing the plight of spice board.

We have wonderful spice board but what is the plight of spice board, he said ''Farmers are suffering in Kerala and this government is insensitive to problems of farmers in India,'' he alleged.

Rakesh Sinha said that the government should identify the climatic zones across the country where agarwood can be grown.

He demanded a strong policy to promote agarwood and grants for the same.

When Sinha was speaking, there were some point of orders raised regarding the time allocated to a member to speak on a private member business.

To a point of order raised by Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said: ''It is a very very unfortunate incident that certain members of Parliament are resorting to the rule book with absolutely unconnected issues which are not connected with the debate at all.'' He asked why the member did not remember this rule when the Opposition parties disrupted the House.

Goyal alleged that the opposition party members are not allowing discussion on important tribal issues. He intervened once more urging the Chair to let Sinha conclude his speech.

CPI (M) John Brittas also supported the bill and noted that the government needs to do more to improve the condition of the farmers in the country.

He added that the lopsided policies of the central government for the agri sector has prompted a BJP member to bring such a resolution and that the opposition wholeheartedly supports the bill.

Congress member Amee Yajnik also supported the bill saying there is a need to economically empower the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)