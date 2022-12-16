NIA conducts searches in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in cases related to PFI, 1 held

The National Investigation Agency has arrested another accused in connection with a criminal conspiracy by the PFI to carry out terror activities in the country, an official said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umar Sheriff alias Umar Juice, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

According to the NIA officials, Umar was arrested on December 14 for conspiring and indulging in unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India. "Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused Umar Sheriff had to organise several physical training courses, classes, and demonstrations with deadly weapons to the cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Madurai to achieve the objective of PFI," NIA officials said.

Swords, spears, kattari, curled blades (Surul), metal chains, shields, nunchakus and knives were recovered from the possession of the accused, informed the NIA. "NIA conducted searches in the premises of arrested accused persons in different locations all over Tamil Nadu and many incriminating documents and articles, and digital devices were seized," it said.

A total of 10 accused persons have been arrested in this case so far. Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)