Delhi Government to organise first-of-its-kind 'Delhi Robotics League' for school students

Students of classes 9th and 10th of Delhi Government Schools, as well as recognized schools of Delhi, will be able to participate in this competition.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:43 IST
Delhi Robitics League launch event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government on Friday launched the Delhi Robotics League for Delhi's school students, in a first-of-its-kind tournament to be organised at the school level across the country, informed a Delhi government press release. "The Delhi Government has launched the Delhi Robotics League for Delhi's school students. This program was launched on Friday at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Surajmal Vihar in the presence of the Director of Education Himanshu Gupta. This league is a unique, first-of-its-kind tournament to be organised at the school level across the country," the release stated.

As per the release, the Delhi government endeavours to generate curiosity for the field of robotics amongst children studying in its schools, to find and groom talent for the future of this field, through this initiative. Students of classes 9th and 10th of Delhi Government Schools, as well as recognized schools of Delhi, will be able to participate in this competition.

Each team will consist of 5 students and a teacher will be involved as a mentor. There will be no fee for participating in the competition. The winning team will be given seed money and mentorship opportunities to launch their startup along with a cash award, the release stated. In this league, students will compete with working robots built and designed by them in different stages, and the winning team will receive a cash award, as well as opportunities to receive seed capital and mentorship from IIT Delhi to begin an entrepreneurial venture.

As per the release, IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub IHFC will play the role of knowledge partner and the Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence will organise a boot camp for mentorship of the teams participating in the competition. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wished the organisers and participating students his best wishes and said that technology is rapidly changing all over the world in the current era.

"In this time of constant technological evolution, countries that can adapt and relearn reach the top of the developmental ladder. It is a matter of great pride that through events like Delhi Robotics League, the children studying in our schools are preparing themselves for the future," he said. Sisodia also said that this league would prove to be a new chapter for the education system of Delhi and create a conducive environment for promoting new-age science and technology in our schools. (ANI)

