Madhya Pradesh notifies Freedom of Religion Act, 2022

With an aim of curbing cases of forced religious conversions, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday notified the Freedom of Religion Act. The 2022 Act prohibits religious conversions done with the intention of fear, greed and betrayal.

Under the Act, an accused as well as those supporting him could be sentenced to 10 years in jail and be slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. However, the Act provides for religious conversion by 'self-interest', as per provisions underlined in Section 10.

As per the notification, the person willing to convert and the cleric/person processing the conversion will have to submit a declaration in front of the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance. (ANI)

