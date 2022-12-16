Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh notifies Freedom of Religion Act, 2022

With an aim of curbing cases of forced religious conversions, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday notified the Freedom of Religion Act.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh notifies Freedom of Religion Act, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim of curbing cases of forced religious conversions, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday notified the Freedom of Religion Act. The 2022 Act prohibits religious conversions done with the intention of fear, greed and betrayal.

Under the Act, an accused as well as those supporting him could be sentenced to 10 years in jail and be slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. However, the Act provides for religious conversion by 'self-interest', as per provisions underlined in Section 10.

As per the notification, the person willing to convert and the cleric/person processing the conversion will have to submit a declaration in front of the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022