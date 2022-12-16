Left Menu

Rs 2,000 cr to be spent for providing river water to 2 lakh households: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said Rs 2000 crore would be spent to provide pure river-sourced water through taps to 2 lakh households in Ramanagara district.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:56 IST
Rs 2,000 cr to be spent for providing river water to 2 lakh households: Karnataka minister
Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said Rs 2000 crore would be spent to provide pure river-sourced water through taps to 2 lakh households in Ramanagara district. A foundation stone was laid on Friday for development projects woth Rs 125 crore in six city municipal corporations and local bodies of Ramanagara district, read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The minister was speaking at a programme at the Youth Affairs stadium. Narayan said Rs 1,300 crore has already been spent and the government has decided to release a further Rs 500 crore for additional projects.

Saying that Ramanagara is the second fastest-growing district in the state, he said sustainable development would be possible only when people are involved actively in the development process. Qualitative infrastructure is necessary to achieve development, he said, adding that roads, drains, stormwater drains, bridges, toilets, community halls and anganwadi centres would be built in areas under municipalities and local bodies.

Narayan said, "Toyota and Suzuki, which have units in the Bidadi industrial area, were ready to expand and generate 50,000 more jobs." He added that skill development training would be provided to job aspirants to get them ready for job opportunities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter; India says samples taken from pharma firm linked to Gambia deaths meet required standards and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022