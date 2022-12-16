MP govt forms task force to prevent online gambling in state

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a task force to prevent online gambling and control online gaming in the state. According to the order issued by the state home ministry department on Friday, the task force constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of the state home ministry.

The order further reads that the task force is constituted to submit recommendations to the state government after examining various judicial precedents, legal situations and technical aspects regarding the prevention of online gambling and to control online gaming. The team was constituted after the recommendation of the meeting of the Senior Secretary Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh on November 28, 2022, the circular added.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government was preparing to bring a law to regulate online gaming. "We are going to bring an Act in Madhya Pradesh to regulate online gaming. The draft is ready and will be brought to the Cabinet for final approval," Mishra told earlier.

He said that the state government was also considering forming a regulatory body to control online gaming. Taking note of rising incidents of children getting addicted to online gaming, the Madhya Pradesh government in January this year made the announcement about bringing a law to regulate gaming applications on mobile phones.

The announcement was made after the alleged suicide of an 11-year-old boy while playing a game online. "We will be making amendments in the public gambling act and a law to regulate online gaming platforms will be introduced soon," Mishra pointed out. (ANI)

